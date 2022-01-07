Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Reaches $654,668.17

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $654,668.17 and $138,630.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011547 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00093188 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00526195 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

