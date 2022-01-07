Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,300 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the November 30th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LQMT stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 169,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

