Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,300 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the November 30th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of LQMT stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 169,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
