InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

