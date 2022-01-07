Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.48. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

