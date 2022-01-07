InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.87 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

