Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

ROST opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

