Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.