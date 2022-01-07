Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the cell phone carrier on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

VZ opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

