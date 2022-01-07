Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

LH opened at $286.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.62. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $207.27 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

