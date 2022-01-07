Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

