Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.