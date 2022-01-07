Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140,543 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $126,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

CRL stock opened at $335.32 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.