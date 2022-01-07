KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAF traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

