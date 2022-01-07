KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAF traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $86.10.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
