McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MCFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 1,212,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. McAfee has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

