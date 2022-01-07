Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 1,116,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,952. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

