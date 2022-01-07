Elrond Reaches Market Cap of $4.01 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $200.47 or 0.00479966 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $168.02 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00209298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00089429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,000,574 coins and its circulating supply is 19,981,220 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

