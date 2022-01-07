World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, World Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. World Token has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $60,238.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.07 or 0.07690313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,777.98 or 1.00024511 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007765 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WORLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.