Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 190,646 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,646 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Corteva worth $131,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.