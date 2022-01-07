Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.51. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 660 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $546.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after acquiring an additional 180,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 83,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 574,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

