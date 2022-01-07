Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 108,516 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $189,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

