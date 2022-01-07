Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,009 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $204,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.92 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.11 and its 200 day moving average is $195.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

