Northeast Investment Management Invests $338,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day moving average is $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.