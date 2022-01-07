Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report sales of $119.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $427.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.42 million to $428.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $573.06 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $630.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.29.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,428.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 75,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 32.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 66.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 0.63.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

