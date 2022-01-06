Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after acquiring an additional 289,325 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.