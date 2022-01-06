Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STZ opened at $253.36 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $257.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
