Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $253.36 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $257.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

