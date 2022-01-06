Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1,198.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.