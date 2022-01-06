Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

