Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. 954,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,076. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Stephens increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

