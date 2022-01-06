Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Decreases By 49.8%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 369,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $407,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $168,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,144 over the last 90 days. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

