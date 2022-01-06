Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,067 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,483% compared to the average volume of 320 put options.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 709,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.
