Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,067 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,483% compared to the average volume of 320 put options.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 709,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

