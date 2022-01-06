Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 109,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,584% compared to the typical volume of 2,330 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

TD traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $79.07. 3,485,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,785. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

