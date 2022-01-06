Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $153.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average is $144.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.