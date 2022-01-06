Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

