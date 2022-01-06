Continuum Advisory LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.