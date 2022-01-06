TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

