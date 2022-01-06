Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix stock opened at $789.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 166.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $810.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $815.76.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.