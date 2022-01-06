Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.43.

AON stock opened at $293.00 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

