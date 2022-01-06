Continuum Advisory LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $745.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.51. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $489.74 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

