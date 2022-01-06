Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 151.3% in December

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Shares of PY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 1,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,257. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

