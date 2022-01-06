First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:RFEU traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 561. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $64.49 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.
