First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:RFEU traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 561. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $64.49 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

