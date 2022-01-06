Conceal Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $15,842.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,797.69 or 0.99983471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00093655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00288699 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00464787 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00147010 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,285,258 coins and its circulating supply is 11,723,525 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

