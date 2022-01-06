DSLA Protocol Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $1.32 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,481,682,934 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

