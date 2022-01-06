Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.