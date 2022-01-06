Bank of Hawaii Purchases Shares of 1,564 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $346.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.00. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.