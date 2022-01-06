International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

