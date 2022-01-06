TheStreet Upgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to “B-“

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,514,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nielsen by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after buying an additional 1,176,664 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1,894.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,470,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

