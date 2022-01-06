MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $24.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

