Bank of Hawaii Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in National Grid were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in National Grid by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $73.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

