Bank of Hawaii Sells 71 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

NYSE DGX opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

