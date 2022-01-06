Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 679,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PLL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $52.04. 267,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,990 shares of company stock valued at $478,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

